Gould Asset Management LLC CA Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $9,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,579,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,473,000 after buying an additional 236,042 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 59,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BAB stock opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.87.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

