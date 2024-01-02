Gould Asset Management LLC CA Buys 134 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,845,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 245,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 172,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 876,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,742,000 after acquiring an additional 99,364 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,238,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after purchasing an additional 67,073 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $70.98 and a 52-week high of $91.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.13 and its 200 day moving average is $84.79. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

