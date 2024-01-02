Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $953,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned about 0.94% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XJH. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 35,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 193,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period.

XJH opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $113.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

