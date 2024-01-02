Gould Asset Management LLC CA Reduces Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

