Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 1,291 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA decreased its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRP. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in TC Energy by 68.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $668,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103,785 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,419,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 91.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,233,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,047 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,119,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in TC Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,638,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,743,000 after buying an additional 154,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE TRP opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $45.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,566.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TRP

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.