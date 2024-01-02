Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 195 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRBN. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Investure LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investure LLC now owns 98,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $165.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52-week low of $137.24 and a 52-week high of $166.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.87 and a 200 day moving average of $155.97.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

