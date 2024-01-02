Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 3,195 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,001.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,166,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,965,275,000 after buying an additional 53,493,441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,011,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 319.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 677,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,387,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,402,000 after purchasing an additional 602,681 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWC stock opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $36.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.42.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

