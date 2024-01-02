Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.65. 309,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,288. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.72 and a twelve month high of $104.81.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.