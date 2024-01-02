Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 905 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.41. The stock had a trading volume of 354,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,188. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

