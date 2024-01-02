Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 86.5% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $92.14. 2,188,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,884,103. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.