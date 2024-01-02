Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 53.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,316 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDLV. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 222.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 438,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 302,594 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 958,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,824,000 after purchasing an additional 197,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 166,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,036,000 after purchasing an additional 128,590 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 55,659 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.99. 144,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.95. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $28.60.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.