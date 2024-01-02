Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,508 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,809,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,048,699. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

