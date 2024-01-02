Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $664,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.72. 1,206,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,583. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.66. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

