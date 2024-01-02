Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 61.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.2% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,496,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.80. 10,306,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,230,787. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day moving average of $71.31. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

