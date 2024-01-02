Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BNDX stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $49.16. 2,003,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,354. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.58.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.12%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

