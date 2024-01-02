Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2024

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDXFree Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BNDX stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $49.16. 2,003,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,354. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.58.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.12%.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.