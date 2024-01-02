Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Shares Acquired by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L increased its position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares during the period. Greystone Housing Impact Investors accounts for about 0.8% of Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Greystone Housing Impact Investors were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $547,000. 9.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of GHI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,562. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a current ratio of 11.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Cuts Dividend

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $26.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.68%.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.

