Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Up 25.8% in December

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBAB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 43,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period.

Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.66.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1257 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

