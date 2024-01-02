GXChain Self Reported Market Cap Tops $23.88 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000698 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $23.88 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001894 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000812 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

