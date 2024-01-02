Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Short Interest Update

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,290,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the November 30th total of 15,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NYSE:HAL opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Halliburton by 259.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 120,122 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Halliburton by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Halliburton by 81.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

