Head to Head Analysis: MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) and Boatim (OTC:BTIM)

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) and Boatim (OTC:BTIM – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.2% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MediaAlpha and Boatim’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediaAlpha $459.07 million 1.60 -$57.67 million ($1.47) -7.67 Boatim N/A N/A N/A ($0.15) 0.00

Analyst Ratings

Boatim has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MediaAlpha. MediaAlpha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boatim, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MediaAlpha and Boatim, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediaAlpha 1 1 2 0 2.25 Boatim 0 0 0 0 N/A

MediaAlpha presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.22%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than Boatim.

Profitability

This table compares MediaAlpha and Boatim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediaAlpha -16.46% N/A -31.22% Boatim N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MediaAlpha beats Boatim on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediaAlpha

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Boatim

(Get Free Report)

Boatim Inc. operates online marketplace and special interest social network for the boating industry and boat users. The company operates boatim.com, an online boat trading marketplace platform. The company was formerly known as Emerald Data Inc. and changed its name to Boatim Inc. in February 2019. Boatim Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.