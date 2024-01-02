Head to Head Review: Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) vs. Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR)

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) and Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Connect Biopharma and Exicure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Connect Biopharma N/A N/A -$114.44 million N/A N/A Exicure $28.83 million 0.17 -$2.58 million $1.68 0.35

Exicure has higher revenue and earnings than Connect Biopharma.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Connect Biopharma has a beta of -0.77, indicating that its stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exicure has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

18.8% of Connect Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Exicure shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Connect Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Exicure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Connect Biopharma and Exicure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connect Biopharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Exicure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Connect Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 408.47%. Given Connect Biopharma’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Connect Biopharma is more favorable than Exicure.

Profitability

This table compares Connect Biopharma and Exicure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connect Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Exicure N/A 34.49% 13.07%

Summary

Exicure beats Connect Biopharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to treat T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets. Its lead product candidate is CBP-201, an antibody to target interleukin-4 receptor alpha in development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD) and asthma. The company's product candidates also comprise CBP-307, a modulator of S1P1 T cell receptor and is in development for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and CBP-174, a peripherally acting antagonist of histamine receptor 3 in development for the treatment of pruritus associated with skin inflammation. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc., an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology. Exicure, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

