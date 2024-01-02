Head to Head Review: Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) and AZZ (NYSE:AZZ)

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) and AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dai Nippon Printing 0 0 0 0 N/A AZZ 0 1 2 0 2.67

AZZ has a consensus price target of $57.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.30%. Given AZZ’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AZZ is more favorable than Dai Nippon Printing.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dai Nippon Printing 9.60% 3.59% 2.26% AZZ 2.49% 11.94% 4.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Dai Nippon Printing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of AZZ shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of AZZ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Dai Nippon Printing pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. AZZ pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Dai Nippon Printing pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AZZ pays out 77.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dai Nippon Printing $10.16 billion 0.85 $634.13 million $1.85 7.98 AZZ $1.32 billion 1.10 -$52.97 million $0.88 66.01

Dai Nippon Printing has higher revenue and earnings than AZZ. Dai Nippon Printing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AZZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Dai Nippon Printing has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AZZ has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AZZ beats Dai Nippon Printing on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents. This segment also offers dye-sublimation thermal transfer materials; and thermal resin-type transfer printing media, as well as engages in the ID photo booth business; entertainment and amuse photo solutions; e-books sales and distribution; book sales; and library management. Its Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies segment provides packaging materials for products, such as foods, beverages, snacks, household items and medical supplies, cups, plastic bottles, laminated tubes, molded plastic containers, aseptic filling systems; interior and exterior materials for homes, stores, offices, vehicles, home appliances, and furniture; molded plastic parts for automobiles and metallic veneers; lithium-ion battery components; photovoltaic module components; transporting electronic component materials; and multifunctional insulation boxes. The company's Electronics segment offers optical films for displays; projection screens; metal masks; photomasks for making liquid crystal displays, touch panel components, and semiconductor products; lead frames; LSI design; hard disk suspensions; electronic modules; and micro electro mechanical systems. Its Beverages segment produces and sells carbonated, coffee, tea, fruit juice, functional, mineral water, and alcoholic beverages, etc. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc. provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries. It serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The AZZ Precoat Metals segment provides aesthetic and corrosion protective coatings and related value-added services for steel and aluminum coil primarily serving the construction; appliance; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; container; transportation; and other end markets. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

