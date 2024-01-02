Head-To-Head Survey: Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) & Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF)

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) and Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Deep Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies -9.03% -42.09% -4.21% Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deep Yellow has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

27.5% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Deep Yellow’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies $130.16 million 0.18 -$22.52 million ($1.22) -1.75 Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Deep Yellow has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kingstone Companies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kingstone Companies and Deep Yellow, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kingstone Companies currently has a consensus price target of $1.75, suggesting a potential downside of 17.84%. Given Kingstone Companies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kingstone Companies is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It underwrites its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2. It is involved in the iron ore exploration and property investment businesses. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

