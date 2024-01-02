Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Hits New 52-Week High at $137.60

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $137.60 and last traded at $137.56, with a volume of 960125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.38.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.52. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

