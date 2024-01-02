Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Holdings Decreased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,586 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HP. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,815,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,679 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after purchasing an additional 848,198 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after purchasing an additional 767,791 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,632,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Atb Cap Markets lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

NYSE HP traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.02. 273,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,682. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.54. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $51.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $659.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.17 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

