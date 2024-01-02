Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 3,060,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,195,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $76.04. The company had a trading volume of 225,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day moving average is $74.02. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 31.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,305,000 after purchasing an additional 141,618 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

View Our Latest Report on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.