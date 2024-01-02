Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.18.

Hess Stock Performance

HES stock opened at $144.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.