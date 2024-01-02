Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Short Interest Up 24.4% in December

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $73.10. 59,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,379. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.77.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 68.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

