HI (HI) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, HI has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $288,532.70 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00019957 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,253.01 or 0.99937885 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00011413 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010292 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00195870 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,032,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00102067 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $260,645.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

