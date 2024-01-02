Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.47. 1,432,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,304,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.08 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 24,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $219,429.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $82,379.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 382,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 24,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $219,429.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,088 shares of company stock worth $1,056,817 over the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,609 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,833 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $17,391,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 677.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,538,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.