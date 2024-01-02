Hoey Investments Inc. Buys 85 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 170.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wit LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

VTI stock opened at $237.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $334.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $188.93 and a 12-month high of $238.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

