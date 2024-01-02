Hoey Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hoey Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $73.65 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5415 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

