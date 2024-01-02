Hoey Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Hoey Investments Inc. lessened its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in APA by 2,535.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in APA by 70.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average of $38.93. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $46.98.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. APA’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

APA has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

