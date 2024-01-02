Hoey Investments Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 326.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after buying an additional 122,735 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,273,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.2% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ENPH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.13.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $132.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.84. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $271.72.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The business had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

