Hoey Investments Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hoey Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $222.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

