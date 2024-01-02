Hoey Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,266 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,081,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,427,000 after acquiring an additional 126,853 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 74,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 259,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 87,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 121,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ET. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.92%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

