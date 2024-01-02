Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 1,676 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hoey Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 0.8% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $93.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average of $83.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

