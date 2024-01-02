Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 172 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hoey Investments Inc. lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 0.6% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after buying an additional 8,670,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 24,982.9% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.78.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CAT opened at $295.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

