Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 280 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Hoey Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.1 %

Zoetis stock opened at $197.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.52 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

