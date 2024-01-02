Hoey Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Hoey Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 79,367 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth about $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BGY stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $5.66.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

