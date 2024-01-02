Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Acquires 1,423 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 597.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Blackstone by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 14,643.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.52. 1,811,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,945,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.04 and a 52 week high of $133.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.