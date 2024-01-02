Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Buys 1,602 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 24.2% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 472,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 92,102 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 68,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 32.4% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 39.0% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 287,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 80,720 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

NYSE:T traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 21,620,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,326,568. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

