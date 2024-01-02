Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Buys 1,761 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 615.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Masco were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Masco by 118,819.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Masco by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,629,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth $69,716,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Masco by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,850,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,653 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth $45,648,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.04. 415,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.87. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $69.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

