Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Buys 390 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $240.69. 187,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,940. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $246.18. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.77.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
