Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Buys Shares of 578 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.80. 141,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $255.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.94 and its 200-day moving average is $240.74.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.