Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Cuts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,731,000 after acquiring an additional 86,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,103,000 after acquiring an additional 307,915 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,033,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,826,000 after acquiring an additional 75,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ AEP traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $82.77. The stock had a trading volume of 923,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,154. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $98.32. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

