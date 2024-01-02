Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Has $131,000 Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 442.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,792,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 536.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 447,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,994,000 after acquiring an additional 377,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,447,721,000 after acquiring an additional 294,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,379,000 after acquiring an additional 181,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $10.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $818.30. The stock had a trading volume of 57,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,787. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $791.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $748.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $534.01 and a one year high of $841.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $759.00.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

