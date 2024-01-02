Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Has $158,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 532.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in NIKE were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 1.1 %

NKE traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $107.39. 3,855,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,524,855. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $163.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.12 and its 200-day moving average is $105.74.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

Read Our Latest Report on NIKE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.