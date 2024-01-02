Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Has $68,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in General Electric were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:GE traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.45. 1,497,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,072,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $129.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Electric

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.