Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.15. 98,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,410. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.43 and a 200 day moving average of $188.80. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $201.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

